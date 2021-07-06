Good for Sale
Pencils (and Screens) Down

Wireframe Deck v2

Put down your screens and notebooks and experiment with website layouts in a way that doesn’t leave anyone out, regardless of of their software or drawing skills. The Wireframe Deck is on Kickstarter for a few more days!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/uxkits/wireframe-deck-build-wireframes-on-your-desk

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
