Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sarah Fisher

Booklet design editorial page layout

Sarah Fisher
Sarah Fisher
  • Save
Booklet design editorial page layout booklet design page design micro typography typography typesetting print design layout design page layout editorial design
Download color palette

Booklet design for Evangelical Alliance for their #RememberWhen campaign https://sarahfisher.co.uk/portfolio/evangelical-alliance-editorial-design/ including editorial layout and typesetting.

Sarah Fisher
Sarah Fisher

More by Sarah Fisher

View profile
    • Like