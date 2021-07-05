500% of our Kickstarter Goal!

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I wanted to thank everyone in the community for their amazing support of the new Wireframe Deck. We hit 500% of our funding goal on Kickstarter with 4 days to go!
You can still get the deck at Kickstarter pricing here until Thursday at 6pm EDT. Check it out here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/uxkits/wireframe-deck-build-wireframes-on-your-desk
While design apps are great for designers, and many do allow collaboration, they don’t get clients, product managers, developers and other team members participating in a creative and fun way that doesn’t require staring at a computer. Here’s some ways to use the deck:
Build and rearrange layouts for any type of interactive product
Stack cards to experiment with responsive layouts
Discuss content strategy
Brainstorming
Physical prototyping
Facilitate design exercises and workshops
Use as a teaching tool for UX and design students
Create your own game
Gifts for your fellow designers or conference swag
Included in the deck are 130 square cards, each representing a common website or user interface element, with a low fidelity mockup on one side and a high fidelity design on the other. A high quality storage box and tab dividers help you organize your cards.