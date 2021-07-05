Good for Sale
500% of our Kickstarter Goal!

Wireframe Deck v2

Wireframe Deck v2

Wireframe Deck v2

I wanted to thank everyone in the community for their amazing support of the new Wireframe Deck. We hit 500% of our funding goal on Kickstarter with 4 days to go!

You can still get the deck at Kickstarter pricing here until Thursday at 6pm EDT. Check it out here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/uxkits/wireframe-deck-build-wireframes-on-your-desk

While design apps are great for designers, and many do allow collaboration, they don’t get clients, product managers, developers and other team members participating in a creative and fun way that doesn’t require staring at a computer. Here’s some ways to use the deck:

Build and rearrange layouts for any type of interactive product
Stack cards to experiment with responsive layouts
Discuss content strategy
Brainstorming
Physical prototyping
Facilitate design exercises and workshops
Use as a teaching tool for UX and design students
Create your own game
Gifts for your fellow designers or conference swag

Included in the deck are 130 square cards, each representing a common website or user interface element, with a low fidelity mockup on one side and a high fidelity design on the other. A high quality storage box and tab dividers help you organize your cards.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
