Street Smart Impact Mobile application - The digital youth work

StreetSmart Impact is an all-in-one combination of data registration and case management app for youth workers designed to help them measure and visualize the difference they make in supporting and empowering street-connected children, while minimizing the time spend with administrative work.

Bundled with the “I am StreetSmart” mobile app for participants and a web-based platform (we’ll show this to you later) where street workers can consult the automated dashboards and reports, StreetSmart Impact is a game-changer systemic digital solution helping the next generation.

As far as features go, StreetSmart Impact allows street educators to create interventions, add participants, log their activities, keep track of participation rates, monitor the evolution of the participants in mood, skills and goals and visualize the pedagogical impact of their work.