Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vimal Kutmutia

Elan | eCommerce Website Design

Vimal Kutmutia
Vimal Kutmutia
Hire Me
  • Save
Elan | eCommerce Website Design branding website ecommerce clean ux design user interface design ui design
Elan | eCommerce Website Design branding website ecommerce clean ux design user interface design ui design
Elan | eCommerce Website Design branding website ecommerce clean ux design user interface design ui design
Elan | eCommerce Website Design branding website ecommerce clean ux design user interface design ui design
Elan | eCommerce Website Design branding website ecommerce clean ux design user interface design ui design
Elan | eCommerce Website Design branding website ecommerce clean ux design user interface design ui design
Elan | eCommerce Website Design branding website ecommerce clean ux design user interface design ui design
Elan | eCommerce Website Design branding website ecommerce clean ux design user interface design ui design
Download color palette
  1. Hero.png
  2. wallet.png
  3. Big-cards.png
  4. Cards-layers.png
  5. card-holder.png
  6. small-cards.png
  7. home.png
  8. cards-perspective.png

Hey there! 2020 was bit of a tricky year for us and slow too. But we got an opportunity to work on this beautiful eCommerce project for ELAN Accessories.

It's a lifestyle leather accessory brand we collaborated with to create a visual identity and beautiful eCommerce website. Here are some of the shots from the website we entirely created in Webflow.

See live version here: https://elanaccessories.in/

Show us love. Press "L"

Got a new project to discuss? Drop us a line at hello@17seven.co

Our website :: Instagram

Vimal Kutmutia
Vimal Kutmutia
Founder & Design Strategist at 17Seven Design Studio.
Hire Me

More by Vimal Kutmutia

View profile
    • Like