Elan | eCommerce Website Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there! 2020 was bit of a tricky year for us and slow too. But we got an opportunity to work on this beautiful eCommerce project for ELAN Accessories.
It's a lifestyle leather accessory brand we collaborated with to create a visual identity and beautiful eCommerce website. Here are some of the shots from the website we entirely created in Webflow.
See live version here: https://elanaccessories.in/
Show us love. Press "L"
Got a new project to discuss? Drop us a line at hello@17seven.co
Our website :: Instagram