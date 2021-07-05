Elan | eCommerce Website Design

Hey there! 2020 was bit of a tricky year for us and slow too. But we got an opportunity to work on this beautiful eCommerce project for ELAN Accessories.

It's a lifestyle leather accessory brand we collaborated with to create a visual identity and beautiful eCommerce website. Here are some of the shots from the website we entirely created in Webflow.

See live version here: https://elanaccessories.in/

