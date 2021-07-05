Faith Quotes SVG Bundle

You will receive a zip file with the following files:

✔ SVG can be used with: Cricut Design Space, and Silhouette Designer Edition, Make the Cut (MTC), Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL), and Brother Scan and Cut “Canvas” software.

✔ DXF can be used with: Silhouette Basic Edition.

✔ EPS can be used with: CorelDraw, Inkscape, and Adobe Illustrator

✔ PNG is a photo file with a transparent background

**Separate SVG files for each design**

Features:

✔ Quality work, 100% vector file

✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In CMYK Color Mode

✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize