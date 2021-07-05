Essentials - Corporate Mockup Bundle allows you to create a full suite of business / branding / stationery mockups in just a few clicks. This template will help you present your brand and identity in a professional way.

What's Included:

This package includes 12 beautiful objects and 10 high-quality background textures, carefully arranged in an easy-to-work, multi-layered PSD file that allows you to edit, restyle, rearrange and customize any stationery items to suit your brand. Includes the following individual objects:

A4 Papers (Double)

Standard Magazine

Spiral Notebook

Brandable Pen & Pencil

Quad Fold Brochure

Envelope (Cover & Inlet)

Business Cards (Front & Back)

Rounded Stickers (Flat & Curved)

Closed Paperback Book

Vertical Brochure

Leather Notebook (with Editable Skin & Thread)

Open Book

10 high-quality background textures (Beech Wood, Tulip Wood, Cardboard, Italian Marble, Natural Stone, White Rexine, Concrete Floor, Black Stone, White Stone, Grey Stone) and Plain Color supported

How to Use:

You can easily edit the features, combine objects and re-arrange the items. You can completely style the item's design, change colors, backgrounds, and even shadows. Simply place your designs by editing smart objects, copy and paste your design, save and you’re done!

Top Features:

Ultra-high resolution: 8000px x 8000 - @300DPI

12 well-organized objects arranged in separate layers

10 high-quality background textures arranged in separate layers

Easy-to-edit multi-layered PSD File

Easy editing with dedicated Smart Objects for each component

10 background presets included

User guide with screenshots included

Credits:

Mockup designed by MockuBee, distributed by Designova

https://www.designova.net/