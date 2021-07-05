🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Essentials - Corporate Mockup Bundle allows you to create a full suite of business / branding / stationery mockups in just a few clicks. This template will help you present your brand and identity in a professional way.
What's Included:
This package includes 12 beautiful objects and 10 high-quality background textures, carefully arranged in an easy-to-work, multi-layered PSD file that allows you to edit, restyle, rearrange and customize any stationery items to suit your brand. Includes the following individual objects:
A4 Papers (Double)
Standard Magazine
Spiral Notebook
Brandable Pen & Pencil
Quad Fold Brochure
Envelope (Cover & Inlet)
Business Cards (Front & Back)
Rounded Stickers (Flat & Curved)
Closed Paperback Book
Vertical Brochure
Leather Notebook (with Editable Skin & Thread)
Open Book
10 high-quality background textures (Beech Wood, Tulip Wood, Cardboard, Italian Marble, Natural Stone, White Rexine, Concrete Floor, Black Stone, White Stone, Grey Stone) and Plain Color supported
How to Use:
You can easily edit the features, combine objects and re-arrange the items. You can completely style the item's design, change colors, backgrounds, and even shadows. Simply place your designs by editing smart objects, copy and paste your design, save and you’re done!
Top Features:
Ultra-high resolution: 8000px x 8000 - @300DPI
12 well-organized objects arranged in separate layers
10 high-quality background textures arranged in separate layers
Easy-to-edit multi-layered PSD File
Easy editing with dedicated Smart Objects for each component
10 background presets included
User guide with screenshots included
Credits:
Mockup designed by MockuBee, distributed by Designova
https://www.designova.net/