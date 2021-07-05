Sarcastic SVG Bundle

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
You will receive a zip file with the following files:
✔ SVG can be used with: Cricut Design Space, and Silhouette Designer Edition, Make the Cut (MTC), Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL), and Brother Scan and Cut “Canvas” software.
✔ DXF can be used with: Silhouette Basic Edition.
✔ EPS can be used with: CorelDraw, Inkscape, and Adobe Illustrator
✔ PNG is a photo file with a transparent background
**Separate SVG files for each design**
Features:
✔ Quality work, 100% vector file
✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In CMYK Color Mode
✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize