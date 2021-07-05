Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Students' projects platform

Students' projects platform minimalist product strategy product design startup browsing experience search project student education edtech
In 2021 I worked on the UX and UI revamping of Memory, an early-stage concept of students' project platform in order to turn it into a functional, delightful product.
Here are is a glimpse of three core flows: the search experience, the project exploration and the project upload.

I started almost from scratch, based on an existing alpha version and a few wireframes provided by the client. The brand identity was (and still is) undefined so I had to come up with something visually enjoyable and customisable starting with ... nothing!

More to come 🙌

