Students' projects platform

In 2021 I worked on the UX and UI revamping of Memory, an early-stage concept of students' project platform in order to turn it into a functional, delightful product.
Here are is a glimpse of three core flows: the search experience, the project exploration and the project upload.
I started almost from scratch, based on an existing alpha version and a few wireframes provided by the client. The brand identity was (and still is) undefined so I had to come up with something visually enjoyable and customisable starting with ... nothing!
More to come 🙌