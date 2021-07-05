Simon Oxley

giggl with friends

giggl with friends sharing video online apps ui branding logo dribbble mascot illustration design cartoon character
Logo + Mascot design made for giggles.app
Enjoy content together with the multiplayer space designed for the future
Your new virtual space for chatting, browsing and hanging out all in one place

