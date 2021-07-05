WHAT ARE THE FACTS ABOUT DIGITAL MARKETING

Digital marketing is using a social media platform to market your product or brands online. It can be through Facebook, Instagram among other social media platforms. Technology is evolving or changing quickly, such that many things are changing in the online market sector.

FACTS ABOUT ONLINE MARKETING THAT WILL GUIDE YOU



1. COMBINING VIDEO WITH FULL-PAGE ADS INCREASE ENGAGEMENT BY A SIGNIFICANT PERCENTAGE.

You can attract your customers by posting a product or content which has a text or explanation for your customers to understand the nature of your business. Understanding your product or brand will make your customers be informed on what they are dealing with properly.

2. A HIGHER PERCENTAGE OF CONSUMERS DO NOT LIKE POP-UP ADS

Research has shown that many people do not like pop-up ads when majoring in other important information. As an entrepreneur, you should avoid adding pop—up ads to your product. Find your website where people can get to know your products and advertise them online appropriately.

3. ALMOST ALL ONLINE INTERACTIONS BEGIN WITH A SEARCH ENGINE.

When using digital marketing, ensure that your business is associated with the search engine. Most people using an online search engine when searching for a product or information. Use google as one of your search engines because it is the best and highly used.

4. AT LEAST 64% OF ONLINE USERS CLICK ON GOOGLE AD WHEN SEEKING TO PURCHASE AN ITEM.

Most customers or online users are influenced by the ads in google hence ending up buying a product, brand because they trust the information they get on google. People check on the reactions of other people to a brand. This will build a negative or positive attitude.

5. MOST CONSUMERS VIEW NATIVE ADS AS ARTICLE

When you post a product or a brand and add an advertisement informing an article, your followers might discover it so easily. When someone discovers that they can get a certain commodity somewhere online, he is most likely to place orders on your product and even sensitize their friends about it.

6. DIGITAL MARKETING IS NOT CHEAP TO IMPLEMENT

It is expensive to use a digital market. The competition in the digital market is high and stiff for you to manage. You need to be unique, creative and have enough funds to support your business at all costs. Make your budget smart.

7. DIGITAL MARKETING IS NOT FOR EVERYBODY

As an entrepreneur, there are some products you cannot sell through the online market. The online market also depends on the nature of your brand. Some customers prefer to buy their products manually since they find the quality.

8. AVERAGE INTERNET USERS SPEND AT LEAST 33% OF THEIR TIME ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Many people spend most of their time on the internet and especially the youths. As an entrepreneur, you should use an opportunity on the internet and sell your brands online. Do online advertisements, which will create awareness; hence, people will get to know about your products.

9. CUSTOMERS ARE LIKELY TO RECOMMEND BRANDS THAT OFFER A POSITIVE SOCIAL MEDIA EXPERIENCE.

When you handle your customers in a good way and give them the best service, they will highly recommend your brand, which will give you good results of getting many customers. Have a good customer relationship with your customers.

10. THE USE OF PRODUCT VIDEO CAN QUICKLY INCREASE PRODUCT PURCHASES

Sell your product online by using a video. The video is demonstrating how one can use the product. Give out instructions and details on how to use the product by making a video. This way, when the customer buys your product, they will use it without any challenge. By doing so, you will attract many customers.

CONCLUSION

When you are well conversant with the digital market, you can be able to do business online with minimal challenges. However, digital marketing has taken the better part of the world. You will be prone to a wider market and different kinds of customers. It will also give you an opportunity of meeting better quality and price of the goods you want to purchase and sell. Online marketing has therefore become a game-changer in people's lives when it comes to business growth.