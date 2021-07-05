Logo Design for Dean

I designed this logo for a client who is going to put it on his homebrew bottles of booze.

For the logo he wanted a bee dual-wielding tomahawks, inside an octagon (that looks like a single cell in a beehive) in the background. The face of the bee should also be reminiscent of a painted war place.

Finally, I created a custom typography for the name "Dean" above the octagon.

