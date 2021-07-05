John Poh

Logo Design for Dean

Logo Design for Dean mascot bee illustration graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. dean1.png
  2. dean2.png
  3. dean3.png

I designed this logo for a client who is going to put it on his homebrew bottles of booze.

For the logo he wanted a bee dual-wielding tomahawks, inside an octagon (that looks like a single cell in a beehive) in the background. The face of the bee should also be reminiscent of a painted war place.

Finally, I created a custom typography for the name "Dean" above the octagon.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
