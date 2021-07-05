Quarkpixel's redesigned website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We've launched our new website couple weeks ago. Not too much, not too less... Something minimal and comprehensible; our main goal was to create a fast, lightweight and ultra mobiles friendly webpage!
Explore www.quarkpixel.com and feel free to send us your feedback.