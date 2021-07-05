Concept & key visuals

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Some learning exploring concepts and visuals from Bruno Arizio course on Awwwards. Go check it out, really inspiring.
Course:
https://bit.ly/3hfqrAv
Fonts:
https://cotypefoundry.com/