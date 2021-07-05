Letter mark logo

Hello friends, Its my new shot on Dribble...its Online fresh food delivary logo start With Letter F...and i used gradient green and yellow gradient which represent fresh and organic...You Can use it your online food apps or also a newly open shop..hope you guys like it so much...if you have any query then feel free contact with me

