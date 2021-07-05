Lutful Haq

Letter mark logo

Lutful Haq
Lutful Haq
  • Save
Letter mark logo template businesslogo logotype monogram letter logo typography ui illustration vector icon app branding logo
Download color palette

Hello friends, Its my new shot on Dribble...its Online fresh food delivary logo start With Letter F...and i used gradient green and yellow gradient which represent fresh and organic...You Can use it your online food apps or also a newly open shop..hope you guys like it so much...if you have any query then feel free contact with me
Facebook i'd: Haqluful32
Behance I'd: https://www.behance.net/Haqlutful32
WhatsApp: +8801716419489

Lutful Haq
Lutful Haq

More by Lutful Haq

View profile
    • Like