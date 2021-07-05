Ksenia

MONH - groceries delivery app

MONH - groceries delivery app design delivery app
Application for the delivery of groceries. This application can be used for individual and business purposes. For this, the interface is designed clearly and simply for the user, while retaining all the necessary functions.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
