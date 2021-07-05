LogoFabric

Elephant Gradient with Golden Ratio Logo

LogoFabric
LogoFabric
  • Save
Elephant Gradient with Golden Ratio Logo typography logo vector ui illustration motion graphics graphic design 3d animation abstract design creative concept branding 3d letter golden
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

The logo is vector-based. They are fully editable and scalable without losing resolution. Fonts are not included but you can obtain free from specific websites that indicated in the font links file. You can get the font links file in the documentation folder.

LogoFabric
LogoFabric

More by LogoFabric

View profile
    • Like