Innocent Tamunosiki

A ride sharing app landing Page - Mobile

Innocent Tamunosiki
Innocent Tamunosiki
  • Save
A ride sharing app landing Page - Mobile
Download color palette

Easy Ride, is a ride sharing app that encourage people to download, use and then share the app with friends, this is the mobile design of the Landing page.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Innocent Tamunosiki
Innocent Tamunosiki

More by Innocent Tamunosiki

View profile
    • Like