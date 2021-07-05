Parimatch: Multi-view

Multi-view for multi-screeners

In gambling, each second counts. When in live, people tend to follow events and bet instantly and sometimes in parlays (multiple events within the same bet). That means they need them constantly on their screens, but is it possible?

┈┈┈┈┈

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

┈┈┈┈┈

Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter

P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍