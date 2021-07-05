Parimatch: Multi-view

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Multi-view for multi-screeners
In gambling, each second counts. When in live, people tend to follow events and bet instantly and sometimes in parlays (multiple events within the same bet). That means they need them constantly on their screens, but is it possible?
┈┈┈┈┈
Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch
Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter
P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍