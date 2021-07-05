Free iPhone X Case Mockup

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
FREE DOWNLOAD from rebrandy.net
• Full product - iPhone X Case Animated Creator
Product includes:
• 1 psd with iPhone X Case (side view);
• 1 photoshop action set with material creator;
• 10 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);
Editable elements:
• case design;
• case edging color and design;
• phone backside;
• case glossy and matte effect;
• floor texture;
• background texture;