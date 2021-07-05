Mihail Solomatin
Fireart Studio

Educational App Concept

Mihail Solomatin
Fireart Studio
Mihail Solomatin for Fireart Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Educational App Concept fireart app art illustration typography ux ui concept
Educational App Concept fireart app art illustration typography ux ui concept
Educational App Concept fireart app art illustration typography ux ui concept
Educational App Concept fireart app art illustration typography ux ui concept
Download color palette
  1. 2.png
  2. 3.png
  3. 1.png
  4. 4.png

Hello, folks! Want to share with you a new Educational App Concept.
I tried to add feeling of something friendly, reliable and dynamic. Hope you enjoy it!

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & Instagram
You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
We're a boutique design and software development company.
Hire Us

More by Fireart Studio

View profile
    • Like