Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ray Rona Epiya

Remote Worker App

Ray Rona Epiya
Ray Rona Epiya
  • Save
Remote Worker App playful clean user interface mobile apps mobile app ux design ui design app worker remote mobile
Download color palette

Hello!

I'm Ray, new to the Shot. Here's a shot of my exploration project remote worker app, What do you guys think?

We are available for a new project. Contact us!

Ray Rona Epiya
Ray Rona Epiya

More by Ray Rona Epiya

View profile
    • Like