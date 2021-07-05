Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beast Mode Gym Landing Page

Beast Mode Gym Landing Page ui branding ux fitness website gym landing page home page graphic design asymmetric design landing page website design
First post on dribbble!

Looking forward to many more posts.
Here's a concept design for a gym. Currentl working to build a portfolio instead of sitting with my work in the dark.

