KLIF Desktop Interface Design

KLIF is a Serious Game about conspiracy thinking and online misinformation. Made for young people, the game offers an immersive look into the world of a teenager who loses herself more and more in conspiracy thinking.

Players must find out what happened to a young student who seems to have disappeared without a trace overnight. To do this, they gain access to her laptop and can search through numerous photos, videos, emails and other documents. Little by little, players construct a full story of what happened.

By playing the game, students gain a better understanding of how you can be tempted into conspiracy thinking, what the consequences of this can be, and how you can deal with this as an environment.

By designing multiple app interfaces and a consistent visual language, an abstract computer interface came together. The game is currently being tested at high schools in the Netherlands.