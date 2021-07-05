Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Social media design for project planner EVHA

Social media design for project planner EVHA
Hello, I want to share my design view in the form of social media, where the application can track projects and provide work for those who need it, especially specialists.

you can give me some feedback

Press "L" for like

thanks for checking my works

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
