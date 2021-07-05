Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finance App

Finance App money finance ux vector app onboarding branding
Hey Dribblers! ☀️

These are applications for managing finances, calculating spending, keeping statistics and tracking money spending.

It's simple. Enter the amount spent, choose a category. and it is added.
Our goal was to make the application simple, straightforward and vivid.

Do you think we did it?
How do you feel it?🐱

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
