Finance App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribblers! ☀️
These are applications for managing finances, calculating spending, keeping statistics and tracking money spending.
It's simple. Enter the amount spent, choose a category. and it is added.
Our goal was to make the application simple, straightforward and vivid.
Do you think we did it?
How do you feel it?🐱