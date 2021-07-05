Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Futuristic Logos #6 — Western Union

Futuristic Logos #6 — Western Union money transfer shadow highlight bank finance ui cyber punk neon glow modern future gradient tech monogram letter w u type typography text custom branding brand identity logo mark symbol icon
Hello! I am back with another addition to the Futuristic Logos Collection. This time Western Union, I always liked their black and yellow color scheme and as I was experimenting with some shapes and letters, saw the possibility to combine the U within the W. I also played around with some gradient lightning and here we are.

