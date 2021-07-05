Futuristic Logos #6 — Western Union

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello! I am back with another addition to the Futuristic Logos Collection. This time Western Union, I always liked their black and yellow color scheme and as I was experimenting with some shapes and letters, saw the possibility to combine the U within the W. I also played around with some gradient lightning and here we are.