You will receive a zip file with the following files:
✔ SVG can be used with: Cricut Design Space, and Silhouette Designer Edition, Make the Cut (MTC), Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL), and Brother Scan and Cut “Canvas” software.
✔ DXF can be used with: Silhouette Basic Edition.
✔ EPS can be used with: CorelDraw, Inkscape, and Adobe Illustrator
✔ PNG is a photo file with a transparent background
**Separate SVG files for each design**
Features:
✔ Quality work, 100% vector file
✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In CMYK Color Mode
✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize
Funny SVG Bundle includes:
1. i am expensive all the time stop asking when i am free
2. today’s forecast: 99% chance of sarcasm
3. it’s an add to cart kind of day
4. i want to pause adulting and lower the difficulty
5. my wife says i have 2 faults i don't listen and something else
6. turn off the news turn up the music
7. it’s a dry shampoo and coffee kinda day
8. wears black loves dogs avoids people
9. do not disturb my peace. my joy. my grind my whole entire vibe
10. you call them swear word’s i call them sentence enhancers
11. i'm not trying to be difficult it just come naturally
12. i am outdoorsy i like to drink on patios
13. half holy half hood that means pray with me don’t play with me
14. punch today in the face
15. sorry i'm late my dog was sitting on me
16. proud member of the national sarcasm society
17. frankly autocorrect i’m getting a bit tired of your shirt
18. not slim kinda shady
19. i married my wife for her looks but not the ones she’s giving me lately
20. 50% idk 50% idc
These designs can be used for many purposes such as but not limited to: monogram making, logo design, t-shirt design, sign making, card making, scrapbooking, vinyl decals and many more!