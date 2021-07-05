You will receive a zip file with the following files:

✔ SVG can be used with: Cricut Design Space, and Silhouette Designer Edition, Make the Cut (MTC), Sure Cuts A Lot (SCAL), and Brother Scan and Cut “Canvas” software.

✔ DXF can be used with: Silhouette Basic Edition.

✔ EPS can be used with: CorelDraw, Inkscape, and Adobe Illustrator

✔ PNG is a photo file with a transparent background

**Separate SVG files for each design**

Features:

✔ Quality work, 100% vector file

✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In CMYK Color Mode

✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize

Funny SVG Bundle includes:

1. i am expensive all the time stop asking when i am free

2. today’s forecast: 99% chance of sarcasm

3. it’s an add to cart kind of day

4. i want to pause adulting and lower the difficulty

5. my wife says i have 2 faults i don't listen and something else

6. turn off the news turn up the music

7. it’s a dry shampoo and coffee kinda day

8. wears black loves dogs avoids people

9. do not disturb my peace. my joy. my grind my whole entire vibe

10. you call them swear word’s i call them sentence enhancers

11. i'm not trying to be difficult it just come naturally

12. i am outdoorsy i like to drink on patios

13. half holy half hood that means pray with me don’t play with me

14. punch today in the face

15. sorry i'm late my dog was sitting on me

16. proud member of the national sarcasm society

17. frankly autocorrect i’m getting a bit tired of your shirt

18. not slim kinda shady

19. i married my wife for her looks but not the ones she’s giving me lately

20. 50% idk 50% idc

These designs can be used for many purposes such as but not limited to: monogram making, logo design, t-shirt design, sign making, card making, scrapbooking, vinyl decals and many more!