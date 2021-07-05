Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Headfonts

Modernhead Typeface | Font

Headfonts
Headfonts
Modernhead Typeface | Font minimal style font design branding minimal font business name business design graphic clean font modern design typography type headfonts font typeface
Modernhead Typeface | Font

Price
$14
Modernhead Typeface | Font

Modernhead Typeface | Font
Modernhead is a 3 weights font family.

Modernhead is a modern, clean and simple sans serif font. It has 252 glyphs and supports multiple foreign languages. Is perfect for modern logo designs, headers and small amounts of text. It contains an uppercase and lowercase alphabet with numbers and symbols.

What you get:

Modernhead Regular - FREE
Modernhead Bold
Modernhead Black

Headfonts
Headfonts
