Modernhead Typeface | Font
Modernhead is a 3 weights font family.
Modernhead is a modern, clean and simple sans serif font. It has 252 glyphs and supports multiple foreign languages. Is perfect for modern logo designs, headers and small amounts of text. It contains an uppercase and lowercase alphabet with numbers and symbols.
What you get:
Modernhead Regular - FREE
Modernhead Bold
Modernhead Black