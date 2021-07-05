Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rares Cimpean

Concept: Redokun Redesign

Rares Cimpean
Rares Cimpean
  • Save
Concept: Redokun Redesign homepage 3d concept saas app landing page website ux ui redesign concept branding design graphic design web design illustration blender 3d art 3d
Download color palette

Did a redesign concept for the kind folks over at Redokun. I also wanted to drop it here for you guys to check it out. I hope you enjoy it!

Rares Cimpean
Rares Cimpean

More by Rares Cimpean

View profile
    • Like