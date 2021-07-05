🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Potfolio: https://geniusee.com/portfolio/geniusee/printbi
PrintBI has the largest and most detailed database of printing companies all around the world, powered by advanced technologies and business and market intelligence tools. The main objective of the project was to make it easy for clients to find the companies that are most likely to need the products and services of such clients.
Core Business Solutions:
1) Design creation of the Web platform with outstanding user experience
2) Web platform development allowing to quickly search for leads in the printing industry
3) DevOps Services, including CI/CD allowing to support the seamless development process
4) Automation tool development allowing to extract important information from the company’s website based on URLs
