Camel Camlin Kokuyo Canvas Board - 20cm x 25cm reasonable price

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
*Canvas Board, Size 20 X 25Cm (8*10 Inches)
*Acid-Free Canvas Cloth Machine Coated with triple layer of acrylic primer
*Camel canvas board is made up of Good Quality light weighted non-bending
board
*Ideal for all techniques, including heavier application of color. Suitable to use
with camel oil, Camel acrylic, and Camel fabric colors
*Country of Origin: India
BUY NOW