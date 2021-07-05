bhavyablog7

Camel Camlin Kokuyo Canvas Board - 20cm x 25cm reasonable price

Camel Camlin Kokuyo Canvas Board - 20cm x 25cm
*Canvas Board, Size 20 X 25Cm (8*10 Inches)
*Acid-Free Canvas Cloth Machine Coated with triple layer of acrylic primer
*Camel canvas board is made up of Good Quality light weighted non-bending
board
*Ideal for all techniques, including heavier application of color. Suitable to use
with camel oil, Camel acrylic, and Camel fabric colors
*Country of Origin: India
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
