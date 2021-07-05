Crypto Trading Mobile app Ui

Hello, World!

Happy to share our recent work in blockchain/crypto space.

wallet App Ui Design for one of the promising startups.

.

Our website: indianpix.co

.

Give your feedback and Press "L" for like

.

Hope you will like my design.

---------------------------------------------------------------

View: More Designs

.

:envelope_with_arrow: We are available for new projects.

Say "hi" at hello@indianpix.co

.

Join Our Discord Team For Premium UI kit: https://discord.gg/KQrPCtvV