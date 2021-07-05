Plants Shop Mobile App

Hello Dribbblers 👋

Today I would like to share my latest work about plant shop mobile app design.

It is a Plant application for those people who want to enhance their living space with plants.

This app UI kit is designed to be extremely clean & minimal to provide an impressive core experience.

Hope you all enjoy it! 🤗

Don't forget to hit that 'L' if you like it. Follow me for more. And thank you to everyone who supports me in doing what I love - much appreciated! 🙏🏻

I am available for new projects:

Let's talk: ilya.studio.design@gmail.com

Thanks a lot....... :)