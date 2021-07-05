Plants Shop Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 👋
Today I would like to share my latest work about plant shop mobile app design.
It is a Plant application for those people who want to enhance their living space with plants.
This app UI kit is designed to be extremely clean & minimal to provide an impressive core experience.
Hope you all enjoy it! 🤗
Don't forget to hit that 'L' if you like it. Follow me for more. And thank you to everyone who supports me in doing what I love - much appreciated! 🙏🏻
I am available for new projects:
Let's talk: ilya.studio.design@gmail.com
Thanks a lot....... :)