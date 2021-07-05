裁雲

AB test for Tencent-menu

裁雲
裁雲
  • Save
AB test for Tencent-menu design typography ui dashboad
Download color palette

Hi guys 🏀,This is about several options for the menu design tested by Tencent ab. Finally chose the first option，I will update other pages one after another, share your impressions in the comments 🙌Thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
裁雲
裁雲

More by 裁雲

View profile
    • Like