AB test for Tencent-menu

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys 🏀,This is about several options for the menu design tested by Tencent ab. Finally chose the first option，I will update other pages one after another, share your impressions in the comments 🙌Thank you