Fitness Website Concept

Hi friends! ✌🏻

We are happy to present you our new illustration and website concept — Fitness Website.

You are ready to change your physique but don't have time to work in the gym? 🏋🏾‍♂️ Get in the best shape of your life with the help of various home training programs 😊 You can also get your ultimate home workout plan which you can repeat for as many weeks as you like, increasing the difficulty as you get fitter by aiming to trim the amount of rest you take 💪🏻

🍀 What do you think about this concept?
Made for ScrumLaunch by Yuliia Hlushkina

We build great digital products for startups and brands.
