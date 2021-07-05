Medical Clinic Health Service App Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello People On Earth!
I hope you and your family are in good Health. This Weekend I designed this Medical Clinic Health Service App. With this app User can easily get their required Health Service according to their schedule and Consultant preference. How does it looks. Your Feedback is Highly Appreciated.
Thank you.
Contact - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com