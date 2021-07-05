Workfit - UI Kit

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys 👋!
A new UI kit on the radar. Workfit is a Workout & Fitness App UI Kit consisting of 60+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma.
In collaboration with Toko Design Team and Available on UI8 Only.
Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com
______________
Website | Instagram | UI Kit
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.