Sign UP #DailyUI Challenge #1

Sign UP #DailyUI Challenge #1 mobile typography vector branding logo icon illustration app ux ui design
Just finished my first design for "#DailyUI #001", put in 6hr's of hard work lots of trial and error's and finally ready. I am happy seeing the final shot but still have lot to learn. ("1 day down of 100")

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
