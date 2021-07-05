Brainly - Tutoring App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers, 👋
Take a look at some screens of Brainly - the knowledge-sharing app we worked on some time ago. Using it, students can contact other peers or tutors to help them crack the toughest homework questions 🧠.
Want to learn more about the project? Click here.
