Mikael Sagirov

Woman sport – Folders

Mikael Sagirov
Mikael Sagirov
  • Save
Woman sport – Folders vector dribbblehello new dribbble pink sport folder design logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Next shot for Woman sport branding.
Contact me:
hello@sagirov.com
Thank You.
----
Follow me on
Instagram | Behance

Mikael Sagirov
Mikael Sagirov

More by Mikael Sagirov

View profile
    • Like