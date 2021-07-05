Jørn Andre Tangen

Chikitsa Yoga, Online Hatha Yoga: branding

graphic design design yoga logo branding
Branding for Chikitsa Yoga Online Studio.

«Chikitsa Yoga studio aims at delivering quality hatha yoga education online. Our first offering is Pranayama Fundamentals; a Hatha Yoga breath-work course teaching four fundamental breathing techniques.»

www.chikitsa.yoga

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
