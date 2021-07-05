Switch - Landing Page Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
f you want to upgrade your CV or make a new one, this is a great app for you. There are a lot of options you can use to boost your resume ⚡
_
Design by: @StefanTosic
_
Why is the Switch so good? The answer is easy, it gives you
⏫ Opportunity for unlimited updates
📑 15+ professional templates
🔤 Free cover letter creator
📈 CV Analytics
✅ Job match-making
🤝Is PDF & Mobile friendly