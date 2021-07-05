Ethereum Mars

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
✌️ Hi Dribbblers!
Mars is an infrastructure-as-code tool for Ethereum. It allows you to write and execute deployment configurations for your smart contract project. I had a pleasure to prepare a landing page for it. WDYT?
Visit https://getmars.io/ and see a documentation
