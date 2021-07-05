Ethereum Mars

✌️ Hi Dribbblers!

Mars is an infrastructure-as-code tool for Ethereum. It allows you to write and execute deployment configurations for your smart contract project. I had a pleasure to prepare a landing page for it. WDYT?

Visit https://getmars.io/ and see a documentation

