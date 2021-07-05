Article: Colour Snapping

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Last year our Zalando design team redesigned key stylistic elements including layouts, typography, iconography, and colours.
After rounds of iteration, research, and collaboration with engineers we moved from a basic colour palette to a scalable system that illustrates the brand’s inclusive, bold and friendly personality. The algorithms are now a creative instrument available to our teams.
Full article in Zalando Blog — https://medium.com/zalando-design