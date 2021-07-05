Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Article: Colour Snapping

Article: Colour Snapping visualdesign colour ui
Last year our Zalando design team redesigned key stylistic elements including layouts, typography, iconography, and colours.

After rounds of iteration, research, and collaboration with engineers we moved from a basic colour palette to a scalable system that illustrates the brand’s inclusive, bold and friendly personality. The algorithms are now a creative instrument available to our teams.

Full article in Zalando Blog — https://medium.com/zalando-design

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
