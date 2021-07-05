LANDING PAGE (UI) DESIGNS

Hi,

I will design landing page in Figma or Adobe XD.

I will only design the UI that means No HTML/CSS/JS.

Please send me the following details:

- Do you need source files from Figma or Adobe XD?

- Detail description of your landing page idea

- Materials design

- Landing page size you want -> (1920 x 1080), or (1500 x 1000), or (1440 x 1024), or (1440 x 900), or (1366 x 768), etc.

- Font name and size

- Any other helping ideas

I also offer unlimited revisions of the work.

You can discuss with me what you want in detail.

----- thank you for your attention. -----

I hope you are satisfied with my service.