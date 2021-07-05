LANDING PAGE (UI) DESIGNS

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi,
I will design landing page in Figma or Adobe XD.
I will only design the UI that means No HTML/CSS/JS.
Please send me the following details:
- Do you need source files from Figma or Adobe XD?
- Detail description of your landing page idea
- Materials design
- Landing page size you want -> (1920 x 1080), or (1500 x 1000), or (1440 x 1024), or (1440 x 900), or (1366 x 768), etc.
- Font name and size
- Any other helping ideas
I also offer unlimited revisions of the work.
You can discuss with me what you want in detail.
----- thank you for your attention. -----
I hope you are satisfied with my service.