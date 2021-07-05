Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
危機與考驗｜行書

危機與考驗｜行書
回顧人生，不可否認那些最不想接受的，恰好給了自己最強大的動力和最多的燃料，前往下一趟旅程。

別浪費任何一個危機。那是宇宙在考驗你學習一件新的事物，讓自己的潛能更上一層樓

✒ 筆：金星 565
💧 墨：Diamine lagoon blue
出處：《人生給的答案套書》

https://blog.ohyeah22.art/

Jul 5, 2021
