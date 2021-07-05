Kendall Haven's presentation for Present to Succeed

Kendall Haven is one of the most prolific researchers on the topic of storytelling. His books have revolutionized human understanding of how stories control our brains. So naturally we were thrilled when he offered us to work on the slide design of his presentation for our event Present to Succeed.

Since Kendall didn’t have a brand or visual direction set, we decided to develop a stylescape – a short document, which presents three different overall design directions with some sample slides included.

The direction we ended up going with is inspired by old-style medical textbooks and manuals. That was appropriate since the subject matter is highly scientific. We chose a beautiful serif font named Playfair Display that was very fitting to the textbook feel we were going for. Its pronounced and elegant serifs made all text easy to follow, which is crucial, especially in online presentations. We kept the palette minimal by using one bright color only. That way, we made sure the essential parts stood out, especially in the slides containing mental and memory exercises.

In the end, the masterclass and the session of Mr. Kendall Haven were among the top 5 of the whole conference based on our audience’s feedback. On top of that, we won his trust to work on designing his future presentations.

Find more about the project here: https://bit.ly/KendallHavenPresentation