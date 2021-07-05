Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chetana Kestikar

Credit Card Checkout

Credit Card Checkout logocore custombranding dailyuichallenge uxdesign uidesign uxuidesign creativedesigner visualidentity uiux mobilecreditcardcheckout creditcardcheckout creditcard dailyui002 dailyui
Daily UI 002 Credit Card Checkout for Zelda Guide. Merging Logocore and Daily UI challenges.

Experience Designer

