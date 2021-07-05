Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Astanina

Food & Fitness app – 03 Health test

Anna Astanina
Anna Astanina
  • Save
Food & Fitness app – 03 Health test test dietary mobile lifestyle health delivery wellness sport fitness food product product design motion animation ui ux figma design concept app
Download color palette

"Good food" app has simple health test with 5 questions about user`s taste preference and constitutional peculiarity to make perfect smart personal dietary based on data. Such dietary helps people to reach their fitness goal quickly and keep healthy lifestyle.

Anna Astanina
Anna Astanina

More by Anna Astanina

View profile
    • Like